Amazon’s smart glasses will use bone-conduction technology to allow users to hear Alexa

Amazon is currently developing smart glasses equipped with Alexa voice assistant that will allow users to communicate with Alexa using “bone-conducting technology,” reports the Financial Times.

According to the report, the glasses will look fairly normal and will lack a visible screen or camera like Google Glass. Users will be able to give Alexa a command anywhere at any time rather than being limited to only when in range with an Amazon Echo device, according to Engadget.

The glasses will utilize bone-conduction technology, which is the conduction of sound to the inner ear through skull bones. The technology works for people with normal or impaired hearing.

According to Financial Times, Amazon is also working on a home security camera that communicates with Echo devices. The camera would be released by the end of this year.

It’s still unclear how Alexa will be summoned by people wearing the glasses. With current Echo devices, users say either “Alexa” or “Echo” to activate Alexa.