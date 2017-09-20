5-year-old boy suspended after school claims he made bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. -- A 5-year-old California boy was suspended after he told a teacher he had a bomb in his backpack.

Jackson Riley, a student at Great Valley Charter School, was suspended after his kindergarten teacher asked him to take off the backpack and he refused, KTLX reports.

The school initially sent Riley's parents a letter saying he was suspended for his intent to "threaten, intimidate or harass others," but later changed the letter to say he made terrorist threats, which is a code that only applies to fourth- and 12th-grade students.

The boy’s parents, who are afraid his file will reflect the punishment, argue he was just playing around and never threatened anyone.