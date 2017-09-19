‘Wrong on so many levels’: Woman’s post about Hobby Lobby cotton decor goes viral

A woman’s Facebook post is going viral after she claims a raw cotton display at a Texas Hobby Lobby is “wrong.”

On Thursday, Daniell Rider took to Hobby Lobby’s Facebook page to state her concern. The photo shows a glass vase filled with cotton stalks.

The post reads, in part, “This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton… A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way.”

More than 207,000 people commented on the post, most in support of Hobby Lobby.

“How stupid! My family pic more cotton than you can imagine and we are Caucasians !! This has nothing to do with the color of your skin unless you want it to be made that way and that fact I find you ignorant,” one woman wrote on the post. “I think we should also consider taking down anything that has to do with corn, cabbage and eggplant.”

A man replied, “Anything to cause controversy.”

Hobby Lobby has not commented on the incident.

The post has more than 121, 000 shares and 90,000 likes.