Woman dies after overnight shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 47-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning following a shooting in Greensboro, according to a press release.

Jacqueline Thompson, 47, of 4210 Bernau Avenue, died at Moses Cone Hospital shortly after being taken there around 1:03 a.m.

Police are still searching for where the shooting happened.

Another shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. Monday when officers again went to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they learned that one person was taken by a private vehicle from the 400 block of Franklin Boulevard.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police received reports of a third shooting victim at Moses Cone Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. The man was shot in the stomach at 1930 Cedar Fork Road.

The man is in stable condition. Additional details are unknown.

The shootings are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.