Woman accused of shooting, dismembering boyfriend with machete

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A 30-year-old Texas woman is accused of shooting and dismembering her boyfriend with a machete before dumping parts of his body around her apartment complex.

Cierra Sutton was arrested in Metarie, Louisiana on Thursday and charged in the death of 32-year-old Steven Coleman, according to KIAH.

Sutton allegedly admitted to an anonymous witness that she shot Coleman in the head as he was sleeping, cut him into smaller pieces with a machete and threw the body parts in dumpsters around her apartment complex.

"Cierra confided to multiple people in Louisiana that she had, in fact, shot and killed Steven inside their apartment, dismembered his body, then disposed of his remains," said Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris.

Coleman was last seen on Aug. 18, the station reports. On Aug. 22, officers found body parts, including a torso believed to be Coleman's, at a landfill.

"Uncaring. No remorse. That's the best way I can describe it," Dorris said of the crime. "As far as a motive as to why she would do this, we just don't know."

