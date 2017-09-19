× Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that put Triad mom in coma

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that put a local mom in a coma, according to a news release from High Point police.

Knyaw D. Htoo, 18, of High Point, is charged with felony hit-and-run and unsafe lane change causing serious injury.

The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 5 shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Eastchester and Haverly drives.

Shay Black was riding her motorcycle to work when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Black’s children told FOX8 after the incident that she was in a coma, on a ventilator and had a broken collar bone and ribs.

On Tuesday, investigators located the suspect vehicle and took Htoo into custody. Htoo made a full admission to the arresting officer, the release said.

Htoo was placed in the High Point Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 13.