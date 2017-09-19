× Shoplifting suspect running from NC Walmart shot by woman in nearby building

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man suspected of shoplifting from a North Carolina Walmart was running from police when he went into a nearby office building and was shot by a woman who worked there.

The foot chase happened around 6 p.m. Monday at a Walmart in Knightdale, WNCN reports. The suspect, identified as Deondre Branch, ran into a building and was shot by a woman who was working by herself.

Officers are unsure what exactly happened inside the building.

“There is still a lot of police work to do at this point,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

Branch was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.