ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County deputies are at Mizpah United Methodist Church in Rockingham County responding to a breaking and entering call.

Our crew was there as a man was handcuffed and put into a deputy's car.

This is still a developing story.

At least 12 @rockcosheriff cars surround Mizpah Methodist Church. Srgt confirms they got a call B&E was happening here--one person detained pic.twitter.com/zSC0r5MGDZ — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) September 19, 2017

What's interesting--working on a story about string of B&E's on this road. This just 2 blocks from where we were doing interview @myfox8 — Susanna Black (@SusannaBNews) September 19, 2017