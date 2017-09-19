× Robert E. Lee’s former church is no longer named after him

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia church that Robert E. Lee joined after the Civil War is no longer named after the Confederate general.

After a two-year debate, leaders of R. E. Lee Memorial Episcopal Church voted Monday to change the church’s name back to Grace Episcopal Church, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Discussions began in 2015 after Dylann Roof killed nine people at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Rev. Tom Crittenden, the church’s rector, said Charlottesville played a large part in the final decision.

“It’s been a very divisive issue for two years,” Rev. Crittenden said. “But Charlottesville seems to have moved us to this point. Not that we have a different view of Lee historically in our church, but we have appreciation for our need to move on.”