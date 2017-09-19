Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in Greensboro, according to a press release.

At about 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers went to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they learned that one person was taken by a private vehicle from the 400 block of Franklin Boulevard.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police again responded to Moses Cone Hospital around 1 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located a victim who was being treated.

The crime scene has not been determined.

The shootings are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.