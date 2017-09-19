Piedmont teacher from Houston creates special project after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It all starts the same for students at Sumner Elementary School.

"Dear Houston students," fourth-grade student Jaylin Holt said.

However, each student writes their own message.

"Always know that you are always loved and that nobody can take away the love and support I have for you," fourth-grade student Inaya Abraham said.

"I am sorry that Hurricane Harvey destroyed your school," Holt said.

It's called Hearts For Houston.

Students at Sumner Elementary School are writing letters to be sent to an elementary school in Dickinson, Texas -- an area near Houston which was flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

"It makes it very personal and very real for me," Holt said.

Kris Biddle is the Curriculum Facilitator at Sumner Elementary. She taught in the Houston area for years and still has close friends.

Biddle said she knew she had to help in some way.

She said hand-written letters will be placed in books and shipped to the students in the Houston area to read.

But students at Sumner will also learn as they write.

"We don't want the students just doing it to do it, we want them to understand real world implications and how it can apply," Biddle said.

She said the biggest thing students will learn is math.

"Being able to multiply the number of pages in a certain number of books and comparing it to another group and looking at value and how the places in math matter," Biddle said.

Biddle explained for the entire school to help her cause is a win for everyone.

"To know that I have a group behind me that is willing to jump right in at the drop of a hat and do anything they can to help me, help my friends," Biddle said.