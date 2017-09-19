Piedmont couple stuck in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria bears down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After getting married, Jeremy and Haylee Vanhook took off for their romantic honeymoon in Puerto Rico. The couple toured the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan and enjoyed the local food. But now their dream vacation is turning into a nightmare.

"It's a little bit eerie," Jeremy Vanhook said.

"It's eerie," Haylee Vanhook said. "When you look out on the ocean it's hazy, it's getting dark, the wind is picking up."

And the winds will continue to climb as a potentially catastrophic Hurricane Maria approaches Puerto Rico.

"We talked to a lady at the front of the hotel," Haylee said. "And a lot of people are crying, worried and just really scared that there are no flights out."

Without a way off of the island, the young Piedmont couple is preparing like the people in San Juan and will ride out the hurricane in their hotel.

"Shops around us are boarding up, their windows and a lot of places are closed," Haylee said. "We got water yesterday, snacks. There's really no where to go to eat right now because everything is closed and preparing for the hurricane to come."

The couple is scared. But their hotel has a generator and is away from the beach.

"We don't have a lot of big open windows," Jeremy said. "We don't have to worry about glass flying or anything."

Still, with a powerful hurricane on the way, the couple is relying on family back in the Piedmont for support.

"Family have been in contact with us all the time -- 'Are you OK? Hope everything is going good,' and everything," Jeremy said.

Also, the couple has each other.

"We are trying to see the positive," Haylee said. "We will have a story to tell our children one day. We rode out a hurricane on our honeymoon."