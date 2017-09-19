Officers crack down on speeding on West Friendly Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police officers are continuing to monitor speeds on West Friendly Avenue at the request of neighbors in the Greenway Drive area.

The original complaint came months ago and officers began operations, watching traffic during patrols, and even placed electronic StealthStat on area telephone poles to track traffic speeds.

The results have proved a definite problem.

Since June 14, officers have issued 103 speeding citations, four seat belt citations and 16 warnings.

The area of focus is along West Friendly Avenue between Elam Avenue and Market Street.

The average speed falls just under 40 mph but citations given have reached to 81 mph.

The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

Neighbor Brian Zielny has noticed several dangerous situations from his home and is glad law enforcement is involved.

“It’s difficult to get out of here in the mornings sometimes, a lot of the traffic flows in the morning towards downtown and it flows fast,” Zielny said. “I’ve seen a few accidents, the speed limit's 35. Its rare that we see 35 just watching the car that pass by us.”

Officer M.R. Leahey said the goal of the traffic safety operation isn’t to issue citations but to work with city leaders to find a solution and keep neighbors and pedestrians safe.

“We've turned them over to the city and they’re looking at what ways they can engineer the roadway to slow it down whether it be signage or anything like that,” Leahey said. “We would rather sit out here and monitor traffic and not write a single ticket, we just want people to slow down.”