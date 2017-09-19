North Carolina youth basketball coach charged with sexual battery

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A North Carolina youth basketball coach faces three charges of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old victim, WTVD reports. According to court documents, the 42-year-old Kenyatta Lamar Spencer touched the teen’s breasts.

The reported allegations happened on July 20.

Spencer was a part-time assistant basketball coach for Trinity Academy in 2014, according to a spokeswoman for the Christian school.

The spokeswoman said Spencer has been employed with the Wake County Basketball Association since March 2015.

