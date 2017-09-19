× Man who didn’t want to drink alone allegedly breaks into home with beer

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home with a 12-pack of beer so that he didn’t have to drink alone.

At about 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers went to a home in Stewartstown in reference to a possibly intoxicated man banging on a door and windows, according to the York Daily Record. Police eventually found 39-year-old Sean Patrick Haller inside a woman’s apartment.

Documents say Haller had walked into the woman’s apartment carrying two 12-packs of Natural Ice beer. She told police he was “extremely intoxicated” and fell into a table near her couch and broke several items.

Police eventually went inside and got Haller after he refused to leave the house.

Another witness told police that she saw Haller kicking a door and entering through the window of another apartment earlier in the day.

He is charged with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, defiant trespass, loitering a prowling at nighttime, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.