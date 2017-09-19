× Man dies after crash on West English Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died from injuries sustained in a crash on West English Road Tuesday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers came to West English Road near Venable Court at about 3:30 p.m. after a report of a crash involving a moped and a car.

Officers determined a moped attempted to turn from the center lane into a parking lot and turned in front of a Cadillac CTS which resulted in the collision.

The driver of the moped, 62-year-old Henry Simon, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with severe head trauma.

Simon died on Tuesday evening from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured and will not face any charges.