Local pastor from Puerto Rico concerned about Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Sitting in the sanctuary of Free Church on Eastchester Drive in High Point, Rev. Joseph Trinidad has come here within the last few weeks for strength.

"I don't want to use the word scared,” he said. “But, I'm worried."

Joseph is from Puerto Rico where his sister Cynthia and family members still live, an island expected to get pounded by Hurricane Maria -- a Category 5 system.

"I'm not sure that Category 5 is one that any of us are prepared for," Trinidad said.

Hurricane Irma destroyed homes and knocked down trees less than two weeks ago.

"Right now, they still don't have electricity or water or internet," he said.

It took him more than a week to hear from family members.

It's a scary thought now with Maria on the way and Trinidad's sister, who is handicapped, expected to be in the eye of the storm.

"How would I know if something happened to her, if I can't hear from her and no one can get to her?" he said.

He tried to get her a flight off the island but couldn't.

"There's no way of getting to airport and if she could get to the airport, there was no flights out and if there were, they were extremely expensive,” he said.

The hurricane season has been tough overall on the minister.

His three brothers live in Houston and were affected by Harvey.

"One of my brother's house, a tree went through the roof," Trinidad said.

He's also a missionary with International Gospel Center and is worried about his fellow missionaries in Maria's path.

"Either St. Thomas, St. John, Puerto Rico, St. Martinique,” he said listing all the places where missionaries are currently working.

Trinidad says the tough time has caused him to lean on his faith now more than ever.

"It's been pretty exhausting," he said. ​