‘It is sickening’: NC elementary school teacher accused of sex crimes

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina elementary school teacher has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to WSOC.

Michael Lowman, 31, taught fourth grade at George Hildebran Elementary School in Burke County.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was investigating a social networking and dating website with graphic images of juveniles in a state of undress, and the investigation led officials to Lowman.

Lowman’s phone was seized and officials found numerous photos that are defined as child pornography.

During an interview, Lowman admitted that he had downloaded and uploaded child pornography.

He also admitted that he had taken immoral, improper and/or indecent liberties with minor children.

According to the arrest warrant, the victims included a 14-year-old boy and someone younger than 16.

“It’s bad. It is sickening. You just can’t trust your kids with their own teachers,” father Tyson Bryce said of the allegations.

Lowman was taken to jail and has resigned from his position at the school. He has also surrendered his teaching license.