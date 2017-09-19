Driver to be charged in fatal Thomasville crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The driver allegedly responsible for a fatal crash on Hwy. 109 in Thomasville Sunday afternoon is expected to be charged, according to Thomasville police.

Barbara Johnson Lankford has not been formally charged but faces a charge of driving with a revoked license at the time of the crash.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. when a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 37-year-old Lankford, of Lexington, crossed the double yellow lines and traveled left of center into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 21-year-old Melissa Jean Smith, head-on.

The impact then caused Smith's vehicle to collide with a Honda Element.

The Wake Forest Baptist Air Care Unit responded to the scene and airlifted Lankford to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. The passengers of the Toyota and Honda were also taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Smith died at the scene, the release says.

Lankford's condition is currently listed as critical in the ICU. The passengers have since been treated and released.

Additional charges could range from misdemeanor vehicular homicide and felony vehicular homicide to second-degree murder depending on blood toxicology reports.