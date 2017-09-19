Burlington man accused of robbing man, breaking into his home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed another man and broke into his home.

Deputies went to a home in the 4000 block of Rural Retreat Road in Burlington on Sept. 10 in reference to an armed robbery, according to a press release. Upon arrival, authorities learned that three men had confronted the resident, robbed him and broken into the home.

During the investigation, deputies received video from a nearby residence that had also been recently broken into. The individuals in the video matched the description of the suspects.

On Monday, warrants were obtained for 27-year-old Ellis Christopher Merant. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering with intent to commit felony larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of felonious larceny.

Merant was served the warrants at the Alamance County Detention Center, where was being held on an unrelated failure to appear charge. He has a $105,350 secured bond.