× AirCare called to head-on collision in northern Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are responding to a head-on collision in northern Davidson County.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Gumtree Road.

Highway Patrol, Davidson County EMS and fire have been dispatched.

No specific details have been released on injuries but AirCar has been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.