2 sexual assaults reported at Winston-Salem State dorm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University police are investigating two reported sexual assaults that occurred in a dormitory, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Two females reported separate sex offenses at 10:24 a.m. and 12:12 p.m. on Monday, said Chief Patricia Norris of the university police department. The incidents happened in the same residence hall, though she declined to identify the building.

Police have a suspect, Norris said. She was unable to immediately say if there was one suspect in both assaults, or if the incidents were connected.