WWE star Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan dies

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died Sunday at the age of 73, according to WWE.
Heenan was a wrestler, manager, and commentator. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest managers in sports-entertainment history.
Heenan created a group known as the Heenan Family. The group was compiled of WWE superstars he managed and included Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Nick Bockwinkel, Harley Race and King Kong Bundy.
“The Brain” was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, ESPN reports.
His cause of death has not been confirmed.
Members of the WWE community took to social media Sunday to pay their respects.