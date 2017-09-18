WWE star Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan dies

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died Sunday at the age of 73, according to WWE.

Heenan was a wrestler, manager, and commentator. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest managers in sports-entertainment history.

Heenan created a group known as the Heenan Family. The group was compiled of WWE superstars he managed and included Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Nick Bockwinkel, Harley Race and King Kong Bundy.

“The Brain” was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, ESPN reports.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Members of the WWE community took to social media Sunday to pay their respects.

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was pure magic. Out of all his talents, his ability to make anyone laugh will live on forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4N7eFz50qI — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 17, 2017