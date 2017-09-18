Woman killed in Thomasville crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Hwy. 109 in Thomasville Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. and involved three vehicles, according to authorities.

Thomasville police confirmed Melissa Jean Smith, of Kernersville, was killed in the crash. Her family has been notified.

Three others were injured in the crash, and one person was airlifted to the hospital while the other two were taken by ambulance.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash, has not been released.

The highway was closed in both directions near Ben Lee Road for several hours but reopened around 8 p.m.