Winston-Salem native back in NC from St. Thomas after Irma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chris Thomas could only bring a few things before packing up and leaving his apartment in St. Thomas on Saturday.

“Leaving a place you've loved for six years and not really knowing when you'll be back,” Thomas said.

He's from Winston-Salem but is staying with family in Charlotte as he and others in the Virgin Islands brace themselves for another big blow.

“We're just gonna have to wait it out at this point,” he said.

Thomas lives in the Mandahl neighborhood of St. Thomas.

“Trees down, everything destructive that you can imagine,” he said.

Parts of the community were destroyed by Hurricane Irma less than two weeks ago.

“You're kind of concerned with those things already,” Thomas said. “Then when you hear of another storm that's approaching, it's a lot to deal with.”

He didn't evacuate during Irma and his home only had minor damage.

But when he heard about Hurricane Maria, he didn't want to take any chances.

“Luckily, I had a place to come to kind of escape some of St. Thomas,” he said.

As for when he'll be back to the island, he doesn't know.

“Hopefully that's it for hurricane season,” Thomas said. “We can't continue to take these blows.”

It’s a blow he says that's not only physically destroyed the island but has taken an emotional toll.

“It wears you down,” he said. “It's exhausting.”