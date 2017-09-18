Stokesdale man arrested in string of break-ins

MADISON, N.C. — A Stokesdale man has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins and thefts that were reported over the weekend, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Harry Lee Willard, 37, was charged with four counts of felonious breaking and entering, three counts of felonious larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of injury to personal property, communicating threats and domestic criminal trespass.

The break-ins and thefts happened at the following locations:

1328 Oak Level Church Road, Stokesdale (break-in to residence)

194 Fletcher Road, Madison (theft of 2015 John Deere Gator 825 — recovered by investigators)

Rocky’s Grocery Inc., 2015 Ellisboro Road, Madison (break-in to business)

1390 Sardis Church Road, Madison (break-in to vehicle)

2285 Ellisboro Road, Madison (break-in to vehicle)

Willard was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $155,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.