SC students punished for ‘rape’ photo at high school football game

ANDERSON, S.C. — Four South Carolina high school students are being punished after they attended a football game Friday night and stood side-by-side to spell the word “rape” across their stomachs.

The students had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the “Touchdown Against Cancer” series, according to Independent Mail. Students had painted letters on their stomachs that were meant to spell out “bump cancer.”

But when the four stood next to each other, the letters spelled “rape.” A picture of the incident was shared on social media and captioned, “What we do to Daniel.”

The Anderson 5 Citizens for Quality Education shared the picture on Facebook, calling the situation “disturbing.”

“Using the threat of rape, even as an analogy, is not behavior that any school or parent (or hopefully would) condone,” the post read, in part. “Rape culture in high school and college is a real threat to many students.”

A schools spokesperson confirmed said the students have been not been expelled, but have been punished.

“They have not been expelled, but they have been punished,” said Kyle Newton, director of external affairs for District 5. “This is not acceptable anywhere and anytime. At best, this is offensive to just about anyone, and at worst, this is traumatic to some people.”

The students’ identities and have not been released.