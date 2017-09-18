Public input on High Point stadium project happening this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Folks in Guilford County will have two opportunities to speak on the record about High Point's plan to build a mixed-use baseball stadium. This comes ahead of a critical Guilford County Commissioners vote to approve or turn down a request for $30 million in bonds to help with stadium construction.

The city has already put down $15 million to buy the land, just north of downtown along Elm Street, where the stadium would go. The idea would be to pay back the county's $30 million bond with the property tax revenue from that part of town over the next 20 years. The city of High Point says that part of town has lost roughly a collective $250 million in property value over the past decade.

High Point University President Dr. Nido Quebein announced he raised $50 million for projects around the stadium, including parks, a children's museum and the promise to attract real estate investments to that area. He announced BB&T would be willing to chip in for the naming rights to the stadium.