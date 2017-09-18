Person hit, killed by train in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Lexington early Monday morning, according to a news release from Lexington police.

At 1:45 a.m., Lexington police officers came to the area of North Church and Bristol streets after a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Julian Michael Martin, 32, of Lexington, was hit and killed by a Norfolk Southern train while walking on the tracks, the release said.

The train was traveling northbound from Linwood to Roanoke, Virginia.