New details emerge in fatal Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- New details have emerged in the crash on Hwy. 109 in Thomasville Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. when a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 37-year-old Barbara Lankford, of Lexington, crossed the double yellow lines and traveled left of center into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 21-year-old Melissa Jean Smith, head-on.

The impact then caused Smith's vehicle to collide with a Honda Element.

The Wake Forest Baptist Air Care Unit responded to the scene and airlifted Lankford to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. The passengers of the Toyota and Honda were also taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Smith died at the scene, the release says.

Lankford's condition is currently listed as critical in the ICU. The passengers have since been treated and released.