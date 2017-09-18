Man robbed, shot in legs while pumping gas in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot in the legs while pumping gas at a gas station in North Carolina, WSOC reports.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to a Shell station in Charlotte and found a man who had been shot in both legs.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the victim had just finished pumping gas and got into his car when he was approached by several men, at least one of them armed with a handgun.

The suspects robbed the man before shooting him in the legs.

Officers said some of the suspects fled in vehicles while at least one ran from the scene.

Police brought in a K-9 unit and officers were able to track down one suspect, who has been arrested.