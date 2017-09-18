Man bitten in face by rattlesnake while trying to cook it

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — An Arizona man is recovering after he was bitten in the face by a rattlesnake while trying to show friends how to catch and cook it.

Victor Pratt was at his child’s birthday party on Sept. 7 when he spotted the rattlesnake in his yard, according to The Republic. That’s when he grabbed the venomous reptile and showed it off to fellow partygoers.

While holding it, he lost grip of the snake’s head and it struck him twice: once in the chest and another time on the face.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and treated with an antivenom. He was then sedated for five days.

The swelling has gone down and Pratt is currently recovering in the hospital.