Man accused of killing wife, blowing up home to cover up crime

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man is accused of fatally shooting his wife and blowing up their home in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Police believe Steven Pirus shot and killed his wife, 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus, several months ago, WITI reports. He's now accused of manipulating the home's natural gas system to set off the explosion on Wednesday.

Her body was found in the rubble Friday morning. According to the medical examiner’s office, she died from “homicidal firearm trauma.”

Pirus was arrested Saturday and jailed on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, arson, and recklessly endangering safety.