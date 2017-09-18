Lexington man accused of shooting stepfather

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of shooting his stepfather, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 200 block of Lake Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found 59-year-old Randy Newsome suffering from gunshot wounds.

Newsome was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Lance Chad Smith at the home and charged him with attempted murder.

He is behind bars on a $500,000 secured bond.