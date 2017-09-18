Hurricane Maria ‘rapidly intensifies’ into a major Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Maria has become a major Category 3 hurricane, according to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to hit the Leeward Islands over the next day or so, intensifying to a Category 4 hurricane.

As of Monday at 11 a.m. ET, Maria was about 60 miles east of Martinique and about 95 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane as it moves through the

Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

“Maria rapidly intensified into a major hurricane… the eye is expected to move through the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon or evening.

Maria is one of three storms churning in the Atlantic Ocean, but it poses the most danger to the hurricane-battered Caribbean.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Meteorological Service of Antigua has issued a hurricane warning for the British Virgin Islands, and a tropical storm warning

for Anguilla.