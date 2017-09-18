Guilford County school receives playground equipment from Project Fit America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- When your school is so special that it is chosen to be the one-thousandth project for a national playground company, you deserve all the fanfare possible!

And that's Simkins Elementary School in Guilford County.

The physical education classes at the school have used Project Fit America curriculum since the school opened, but because it was a new school they never qualified for the playground equipment.

But then, PE teacher Gena Pagano got the call she had been waiting for.

"Your school has been selected as the 1,000th Project Fit America School and they could have chosen any school in the whole United States and they chose us," Pagano said. "Because they knew that we really wanted it and we've been trying to get it. It was just a miracle."

To celebrate the new equipment and teach the students what all they can do, PFA sent two of the fittest men on earth -- American Ninja Warriors competitors Bootie Cothran and Dorian Cedars.

"I hope that they are thinking maybe one day I can do this or be like that. I mean that would make it all worthwhile, Cothran said. "It's fun to get out there and do it but to spread that message to other kids and have them learn how to play and not forget how to play that's big."

The Ninja Warriors have a message for the kids too...

"If you try something once and you fail or it may not go the way you want it to go, you know, try it a different direction, Cedars said. "You know, but keep going keep trying harder and keep going at it no matter what it is you want to accomplish."