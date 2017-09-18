Greg Olsen expected to miss ‘about 6 games’ due to broken right foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to be out about six games due to a broken right foot.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on Twitter Monday morning that the injury is not season-ending and that the tight end will indeed return.

With a broken foot, #Panthers TE Greg Olsen figures to be about 6 games. IR possible. I’m told it’s not a season-ending injury. He’ll return — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2017

“I was running a route and I just stepped and I just fell,” Olsen said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I just felt something in my right foot. I didn’t touch anybody. It’s just the way my foot went down. It just popped.”

Prior to the injury, Olsen had one catch for 10 yards against Buffalo. He came out during the second half on crutches.

Ed Dickson will likely take over in Olsen’s absence, which could spell more work for wide receiver Devin Funchess and rookie running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers are now 2-0 and face the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte next week.