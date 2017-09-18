Greensboro Urban Loop detours confuse some drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday marked day one of the detours signs directing traffic around Cotswold Avenue and Old Battleground Road.

The closures are to make room for continued construction for the Greensboro Urban Loop, projected for completion in 2020.

North Carolina Department of Transportation Resident Engineer J. Paul Ingram explained in an email statement: "Cotswold Avenue is closed permanently between Old Battleground and Lawndale Drive since that is where the outer loop is to be constructed."

Drivers must cross through the Cotswold Terrace neighborhood near Guilford Courthouse National Military Park to reach Lawndale Drive or access Lake Brandt Road.

Driver Geoff Jall said the temporary detour confusion and slight delay is for the greater good.

"I'll just come the other way. It's not going to affect me at all, it's progress," Jall said.

Meanwhile, Patty Ward is not supportive of the overall project.

"It'll be my backyard and I'm not crazy about that idea, but I've heard they're supposed to do something about the noise factor after it's all finished. But we're talking years or more before that will be permanently done," Wars said.

NCDOT reps say the purpose of the loop is to provide connectivity around the city.

