Update: The road has reopened.

Prior story

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fleming Road was closed between Cardinal Way and Inman Road due to a gas leak Monday afternoon.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution in the area and utilize alternate routes.

No homes or businesses have been evacuated because of the gas leak.