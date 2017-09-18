Elderly Greensboro couple die from injuries after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a crash on Sept. 5, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The wreck happened around 11:45 a.m. on North Elm Street near the intersection of Willoughby Boulevard.

Luther Souther, 90, was driving southbound on North Elm Street when his car crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by Debra Richert.

Souther, his wife, Vertie Prevette Souther, and Richert were taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

Luther Souther died Friday and Vertie Souther died Saturday at Moses Cone Hospital.

Richert was treated and has since been released.