Officers make ‘largest seizure of heroin’ in Surry County history

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after a record amount of heroin was seized in Surry County last week, according to a press release.

On Sept. 13, officers with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team conducted a search at 2028 Caudle Drive in Mount Airy. The search happened after an eight-month-long investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in the area.

During the search, officers found 243 grams of heroin with a street value of $48,000 and 297 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $35,000. They also found two grams of cocaine and an indoor marijuana operation consisting of four adult plants.

“This is just a symptom of the greater problem we continually face with opioid addiction and abuse of prescription medication, said Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs. “As restrictions and enforcement focused on the abuse of prescription opioids increase, it is opening a greater demand for illicit opioids such as heroin.”

Marcos Jesus Carreon, Juan Carlos Landeros, Christy Renee Potts and Kayla Marie Beverly, all of Mount Airy, were arrested on multiple drug charges.

Carreon, 24, was charged with:

• 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine

• 2 counts of trafficking heroin

• 1 count of manufacturing marijuana

• 1 count of possession of cocaine

• 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture sell deliver marijuana

• 1 count of possession of marijuana

• 1 count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• 1 count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in jail on a $1.1 million bond.

Landeros, 25, was charged with:

• 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine

• 2 counts of trafficking heroin

• 1 count of possession of cocaine

• 1 count of manufacturing marijuana

• 1 count Of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana

• 1 count of felony possession of marijuana

• 1 count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• 1 count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

He is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Potts, 26, was charged with:

• 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine

• 2 counts of trafficking heroin

• 1 count of possession of cocaine

• 1 count of manufacturing marijuana

• 1 count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana

• 1 count of maintaining a drug dwelling

• 1 count of possession of marijuana

• 1 count of possession of marijuana Paraphernalia

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

She is behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Beverly, 29, was charged with:

• 1 count of possession of heroin

• 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

She is in jail on a $6,000 bond.