Burlington man charged with murder in Greensboro man’s overdose death

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with murder in connection with a Greensboro man’s overdose death in late March, according to a press release.

Robert Bruce Williams, 63, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. On March 30, Reese Grant, of Greensboro, went to Caswell County to purchase heroin from Williams.

Grant died a short time later and an autopsy showed he overdosed on cocaine, furanylfentanyl and ethanol.

Williams is being held at the Caswell County Detention Facility on a $500,000 secured bond.