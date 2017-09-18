9-year-old boy killed after goal post collapses on him at school

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 9-year-old New York boy was killed when a goal post collapsed on him while he was playing soccer with his friends at a school.

Tommaso Cerase was with his church group inside Park West High School in Manhattan Sunday morning when the incident happened, WPIX reports. Police say he was hanging from the goal post when it collapsed.

Arriving officers found the 9-year-old with severe head trauma. He was unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“This tragic incident is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with this student’s family and school community during this devastating time,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina.