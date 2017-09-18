5-year-old raises more than $1k for hurricane relief with Kool-Aid stand

PETAL, Miss. — A 5-year-old Mississippi boy has raised more than $1,000 for hurricane relief with his Kool-Aid stand, WDAM reports.

Neil Langford initially wanted to set up his small business in his parents’ driveway, but they decided to move it outside the family business for more customers.

“It makes you feel good, you know you always wonder if you are instilling the right types of values and morals in your child,” Neil’s mother Chelle said. “When we suggested maybe doing something more with the money than just earning it ourselves, he suggested donating it and it felt good.”

After two hours, the 5-year-old had raised $373. Little Ceasers matched the donation and another donor agreed to match the total as well, bringing the total to $1,119.

The money will be divided between Samaritans Purse and Eight Days of Hope.