Suspect breaks into High Point convenience store through the roof, steals money and items

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A convenience store in High Point was broken into twice on Saturday night and cash and cigarettes were stolen, according to High Point police.

Police said somebody entered Red Dot Grocery at 608 West Ward Avenue through the roof.

The first alarm call came in at 3:19 a.m. and the second at 6:35 a.m., according to police.

The suspect cut a hole in the roof, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to store owner Parvez Bhuiyan.

Bhuiyan said the suspect stole cash and hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes. He believed the suspect spent three to four hours in the store.

Police are still looking for the suspect.