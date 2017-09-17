× Police arrest man accused of shooting another man during attempted robbery in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in the stomach during an attempted robbery in High Point last week.

Keariee Jamar Brown, 24, of High Point, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.

Officers responded to the crime shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of College Village Shopping Center in the 1100 block of East Lexington Avenue.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 23-year-old man, sitting in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Emergency responders took the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he had been listed in stable condition, police said in a press release.

Investigators identified the suspect after obtaining surveillance video of the incident. He had also been arrested Tuesday for felony breaking and entering.

Brown has been jailed in Guilford County under a $500,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.