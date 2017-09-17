Police arrest man accused of breaking into, robbing High Point convenience store

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into a High Point convenience store and stealing cash, cigarettes and other items has been arrested.

James Lester, of High Point, was arrested Sunday after police said callers recognized him in surveillance images released by FOX8.

Some of the items that the suspect allegedly stole were found at his home on Flint Avenue in High Point, according to police.

Lester is accused of breaking into Red Dot Grocery at 608 West Ward Avenue twice on Sunday morning.

The first alarm call came in at 3:19 a.m. and the second at 6:35 a.m., according to police.

The suspect is accused of coming in through the roof and stealing cash and hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes.