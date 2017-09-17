Panthers tight end Greg Olsen breaks foot during Carolina’s 9-3 victory against Buffalo Bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen broke his foot Sunday during the team’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN reported that Olsen is scheduled to see a doctor on Monday, following Carolina’s 9-3 victory.

Olsen will be out for probably six to eight weeks, although that number could change, a source told the Charlotte Observer.

“I am going to miss a lot of games,” Olsen said, who came out during the second half on crutches.

Prior to the injury, Olsen had one catch for 10 years against Buffalo.

“I was running a route and I just stepped and I just fell,” Olsen said, according to the Observer. “I just felt something in my right foot. I didn’t touch anybody. It’s just the way my foot went down. It just popped.”

The Panthers are now 2-0 and face the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte next week.