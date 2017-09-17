NC triathlon canceled after controversy over Trump name

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A triathlon scheduled in Mooresville at a Trump National Golf Course has been canceled because of its name, according to WSOC.

The Tri at the Trump was scheduled for Oct. 8. The event’s organizer said he received several complaints about the race’s name.

Last Tuesday, the fundraiser’s name was changed to Tri for Good. The organizer decided to cancel the triathlon and said he didn’t want it to become more politicized.

The triathlon benefits children who have cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The organizer said he hopes to bring it back next year.