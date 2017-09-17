× Man arrested after police seize 94 marijuana plants, guns and another 50 pounds of marijuana from NC home

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of running a large marijuana growing operation in Huntersville, according to WSOC.

Huntersville police officers said they seized 94 actively growing marijuana plants, with some more than 6 feet tall, approximately 50 pounds of marijuana and 17 guns, including 13 handguns and four long guns, at a home Friday on Devin Allen Drive.

Robert Somervell, 48, has been charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by manufacturing, trafficking marijuana by selling, conspiracy to traffic marijuana more than 50 pounds, maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.